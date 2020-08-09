Two central Ohio establishments cited for last call, alcohol violations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Investigative Unit cited six establishments statewide overnight Saturday for violating health orders, with two of those places located in central Ohio.
Agents said they were able to purchase a beer at 10:30 p.m. at Burnzie’s Old Trail in Columbus, a violation of the state’s 10 p.m. last call order on alcohol sales.
In Reynoldsburg, agents cited Tempe Taco, where agents allege they were able to purchase more than three mixed drinks to go without a food purchase.
The cases will now go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties.
The other establishments cited were:
- Wayne County Speedway, Orville
- Moose Lodge, Waverly
- Kings Grill, Lebanon
- Laynes Lounge, New Castle