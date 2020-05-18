Twin Valley patients test positive for COVID-19, facility to ramp up testing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – After three patients tested positive for COVID-19, the state will begin testing patients at the Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare Hospital in Columbus.

Gov. Mike DeWine said during Monday’s coronavirus briefing that one patient was exhibiting symptoms of the virus, which later resulted in a positive result. Two other patients in the unit also tested positive.

Following the positive test results, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (ODMHAS) reached out to both the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio State University for guidance.

OSU is working with ODMHAS to provide testing for all 25 patients in the unit.

“Testing will be conducted in an on-site designated area,” DeWine said. “Patients in the unit are currently quarantined and those who test positive are being isolated to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Patients are screened for symptoms several times a day and staff are screened at the beginning of their shifts, he added.

“All impacted staff have been notified and are being actively monitored for symptoms and are being urged to be tested,” DeWine said.

Staff members working in the affected unit are using full Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).

The facility has stopped taking new admissions and is working with local addiction and mental health boards as well as psychiatric hospitals in Franklin County to divert patients from Twin Valley, DeWine said.

Updates to the COVID-19 situation at the state’s behavioral health hospitals are made every afternoon and can be found on the state’s coronavirus website.