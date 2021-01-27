Twelve states listed on latest Ohio travel advisory

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Twelve states are listed on the latest Ohio travel advisory released Wednesday.

The travel advisory advises people not to travel to those states, or if they do, to quarantine for 14 days after returning.

States are listed if they show a positivity rate for COVID-19 of 15 percent or higher. That rate dropped to 12 percent this week in Ohio, down from 13 percent.

Last week’s advisory included 14 states. Tennessee and Georgia were removed from this week’s list.

The 12 states on this week’s list and their positivity rates are:

Alabama 34.1% Iowa 32.0% Idaho 30.0% Pennsylvania 29.2% Kansas 28.0% South Dakota 27.2% Mississippi 23.0% Oklahoma 19.0% Utah 17.3% Texas 17.2% Arkansas 17.0% Virginia 16.0%

The state’s advisory notes that Connecticut, Kentucky, Oregon, and Wyoming have experienced reporting irregularities with the total number of tests performed this past week, which means Ohio was not able to calculate an accurate positivity rate.