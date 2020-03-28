TV crew covering Gov. DeWine’s news conferences short staffed after member gets sick

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine started his remarks at his Saturday news conference noting that his TV crew was short staffed after a member became sick.

DeWine announced that one of the members with the Capitol Square Review had gone to the hospital where they were diagnosed with pneumonia.

“Knowing that, we started making a bunch of changes. We had to assume at that moment that this person might have been affected, and we started looking around at other people who that individual came in contact with,” said DeWine.

As a precaution, the staff with the Ohio Channel, which provides the feed of his daily news conferences, was reduced to a skeleton crew. This included the lack of a sign language interpreter at the news conference.

Closed captioning for DeWine’s news conferences can be found by going online to the Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities facebook page.

DeWine did note that the member who was hospitalized tested negative for COVID-19.