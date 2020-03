COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Tuttle Mall says it has temporarily closed in order to protect its workers and shoppers during the coronavirus outbreak.

On a message on its website, the Tuttle Mall announced it would be closing until March 29.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees are of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” the website reads.

The closure took effect at 7pm, Wednesday.