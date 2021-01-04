Turning quarantine into “QuaranTunes,” by being perpetually positive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–When you run down the list of what people missed in 2020, you’ll find live music was at the top. The year was tough for audiences and tougher for performers because they not only live for music, they live on music. In this Pandemic Postcard, you hear the voices behind MojoFlo, Amber Knicole.

“Hey, Hey my name is Amber Knicole, this is Walter K and we’re here representing MojoFlo,” the singer smiles into the virtual crowd.

Amber and her husband were ready to represent 2020 as their break out year.

“MojoFlo had our entire year booked,” Amber said while frowning.

“Every weekend?” I asked.

“Absolutely,” she insisted.

Her words rocked during a singing session.

“You think you got it all figured out,” she blasted through the microphone. They were rocking. “Til life comes in and turns you around.”

Fresh off a new single release in January entitled “We try to be perpetual conduit of positivity.”

A test that would examine their positivity came two months later entered their world.

“All of our gigs that were booked got canceled thru July, on one day in March.” Amber sighed after saying.

The house she and husband Walter were going to buy with the steady 2020 income was put on hold.

“It went from nervousness, to sadness, to panic to despair, probably,” she said.

Their survival turned to makeshift online events, “quarantunes” from home, and a pivot. Serving projects emerged like We Amplify Voices (WAV), Building Bridges, and being flexible.

“Turn to downward dog,” she said while looking into the camera during her virtual yoga class.

She became certified in trauma informed yoga for youth.

“When you’re feeling all these big feelings when you’re young with the world happening around you because that’s what happens, you can actually center yourself and have the resources within yourself where you can function and operate in a healthy way,” she said with a smile.

“So ironically or straight down the line, you went into a transformation?” I, asked. “Yes, yes, absolutely,” she nodded as if she hadn’t thought of that before now.

“It was a blessing to even have been booked and to have lost it. In a weird way, at least I had it to lose,” she said with positivity. “We’ll be alright.”

“What happens to MojoFlo,” I, asked. “Does it come back in 2021?”

“MojoFlo absolutely comes back in 2021,” she insisted.

“When does the house come,” I asked.

“Man,” she dragged the word out while saying. “Check back with us in 2021, sometime in 2021,” she laughed while holding the last note as a perpetual conduit of positivity.