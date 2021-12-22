COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine says the trends for the virus continue to be troubling. Counties with low vaccination rates have alarmingly high infection, hospitalization and death rates.

NBC4’s Colleen Marshall asked about all the misinformation from people who believe, for example, that the animal de-worming drug Ivermectin works against COVID, but vaccines do not.

“Fran and I have had that same experience as we’ve talked to people,” said Gov. DeWine. “Sometimes friends, sometimes people we meet as we travel around the state, and they tell us, you know, ‘I’m not going to get the vaccine, I’ve done my own research.’

“And when you talk to them, they’ve gone on the internet and they’ve done some research. So you know this is a different situation than we’ve ever had before through any kind of a pandemic. People now can go on the internet and pull up information, but it’s not necessarily correct information.”

The governor says he encourages vaccine doubters to talk to their own doctors or another trusted medical professional.

