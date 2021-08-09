Traveling safely during another COVID-19 surge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–As the number of COVID-19 cases rises in the state of Ohio and across the country, and the delta variant spreads, travelers are still taking to the skies.

According to figures from the Transportation Security Administration, an average of a little less than 2-million people passed through the nation’s TSA security checkpoints, per day last week.

“Honestly, what I’m really concerned about is the fact that not only are people traveling, but people who are unvaccinated are traveling because those are the people who are exposing themselves, and their probability of ending up with severe COVID and being hospitalized is much, much higher,” said Dr. Carlos Malvestutto, an associate professor in the Division of Infectious Disease at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Both Malvestutto and Dr. Mysheika Roberts, the Columbus Public Health commissioner, urge anyone who plans to travel to get fully vaccinated before doing so.

“Vaccinations are the one thing we have that have a really good efficacy of protecting us from hospitalization and death from COVID-19, but especially this delta variant,” Roberts said.

Earlier in the pandemic, the state of Ohio had a COVID-19 Travel Advisory that was updated every week. The travel advisory was discontinued, in March. A spokesperson for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine told NBC4 that the governor is not going to be issuing a travel advisory. His office is stressing the importance of getting vaccinated.

The Columbus Regional Airport Authority has a list of tips for travelers here.