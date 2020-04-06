Travelers returning to Ohio must self-quarantine for two weeks to slow spread of COVID-19 coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio is now requiring travelers returning to the state must self-quarantine for two weeks.

Gov. Mike DeWine said during his Monday briefing that the population that returns from “snowbird” states like Arizona or Florida are generally older and the most susceptible to contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“First off, we welcome you back,” he said. “We want you to come back. We would again remind you that you need to quarantine when you come back.”

The quarantine order extends to travelers of any age, old or young, DeWine said, adding that so far, the state has done pretty well in fighting the virus, but that needs to continue. The order also extends to travelers who have traveled to another state for essential work – they are also required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“We are doing the right thing, Ohioans have done the right thing,” he said. “We have to continue on that and not let up and of the concerns we have is that people coming into Ohio from other states will bring something in with them.”

The Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks said the self-quarantine requirement will remain in place until the current stay-at-home order expires May 1.

Marchbanks added the requirement does not extend to truck drivers who are delivering products within the state or traveling through the state, or to medical professionals coming to Ohio to help.

“If you are coming back to Ohio after being out of the state for a while, this does apply to you,” he said.