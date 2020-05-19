Breaking News
DeWine announces end of Ohio stay-home order, issues ‘strong recommendations’

Travel now permitted for Ohioans, but still not recommended

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– As part of the new health advisory announced Tuesday, Ohioans are now permitted to travel, but it is still not recommended, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced.

“While unnecessary travel within and outside the state is permitted, it is certainly not encouraged,” DeWine said.

DeWine urged Ohioans to use their best judgement based on who they have in their household, where they plan to travel, and what they plan on doing when they get there.

Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are not fully recovered nor those who are exhibiting symptoms of the virus as provided by the CDC and ODH are not permitted to travel into the state unless for direct medical treatment.

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools