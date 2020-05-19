Travel now permitted for Ohioans, but still not recommended

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– As part of the new health advisory announced Tuesday, Ohioans are now permitted to travel, but it is still not recommended, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced.
“While unnecessary travel within and outside the state is permitted, it is certainly not encouraged,” DeWine said.
DeWine urged Ohioans to use their best judgement based on who they have in their household, where they plan to travel, and what they plan on doing when they get there.
Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are not fully recovered nor those who are exhibiting symptoms of the virus as provided by the CDC and ODH are not permitted to travel into the state unless for direct medical treatment.
