First case of coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed in Columbus resident
Travel ban extended to United Kingdom, Ireland

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has announced the U.S. will broaden its European travel ban, adding the United Kingdom and Ireland to its list.

“It will be announced,” President Donald Trump said during a Saturday news conference.

Vice President Mike Pence says the ban will begin Monday night at midnight.

Under the restrictions, American citizens, green card holders and others are still allowed to return home to the U.S., but will be funneled to 13 airports and be subjected to health screenings and quarantine orders.

The is a developing story. More information to come.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

