Three generations receive high school diplomas on same day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Saturday was a special day for a family getting their high school diplomas.

Members of the Academy for Urban Scholars High School are now officially graduates.

The school held socially distant graduation ceremonies Saturday.

The Academy has a program for people 22 and older to earn their diplomas.

This year’s graduation was extra meaningful for one family: Three generations of the Martin family all graduated.

Lisa Martin was one of those graduates. So were her daughter and granddaughter.

“We’ve been waiting on this for years,” said Lisa Martin. “I’m like 62 and I’ve been waiting on this forever and my dream finally came true and so did my daughter’s and my granddaughter’s and we’re so happy.”

In total, there are about 60 people in the academy’s graduating class.

