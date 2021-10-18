COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sixteen children were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Nationwide Children’s Hospital Monday, with three in the ICU.

All the hospitalized patients who are over 12-years-old were unvaccinated against the virus, according to the hospital. People 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

While a majority of patients will not require hospitalization for COVID-19, even healthy children who are hospitalized can become very ill, Nationwide Children’s Hospital said in a media release.

“Like many other pediatric hospitals in Ohio, COVID-19 and RSV, combined with staffing challenges continue to put a strain on emergency rooms and urgent care centers,” the hospital wrote in the release. “We are seeing higher than normal wait times at those locations. Our incredible staff is doing everything they can to see patients as efficiently as possible while maintaining the highest quality of care for every child who is waiting.”

You do not need to bring your child to the emergency room if they were exposed to COVID-19 but have no or mild symptoms. The ER is designed for emergency, lifesaving care. If your child has been exposed to COVID-19, you can find testing options here, the media release concluded.