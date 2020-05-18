Third state correctional employee dies from COVID-19 complications

Live Now
ORIENT, Ohio (WCMH)– A third employee of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction has died from COVID-19.

An ODRC spokesperson says 61 year old Bernard Atta of the Correctional Reception Center died as “a result of complications associated with COVID-19.”

61 year old Nurse Bernard Atta is the third employee of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction has died from COVID-19.
The Galena man had worked at CRC for nearly seven and a half years. The warden was notified of his passing Sunday evening. 

Atta is the second ODRC nurse to die due to virus complications.

The first, LPN at the Pickaway Correctional Institution Tina Reeves, died in April.

Marion Correctional Institution corrections officer John Dawson was the first ODRC employee to die from the virus back in March.

