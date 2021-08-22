Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine available Monday for immunocompromised in Franklin County

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Starting Monday, Franklin County Public Health will be offering a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are immunocompromised.

People are eligible for the shot if they:

Are actively receiving treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Recently received an organ transplant

Have advanced or untreated HIV

Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years

Are taking medication to suppress their immune system.

The third shot only applies to people who have received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has not issued new guidance for the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.

To sign up for the third dose, click here for the Franklin County Public Health website.