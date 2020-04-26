Third COTA employee tests positive for coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) said Sunday that a third employee has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

COTA said the employee is a Transportation Services Supervisor. According to COTA, supervisors manage daily operations of fixed route service and occasionally interact with the public.

The employee last reported to work on April 20.

Since early March, COTA says it has taken multiple steps to combat the spread of the coronavirus:

April 16 – COTA began doubling the cleaning/disinfecting of 118 transit shelters.

April 15 – COTA requires passengers to wear secure personal protection masks covering their faces.

April 8 – COTA began distributing masks to all COTA employees.

April 3 – COTA announced its Essential Travel Only Policy, for which buses are to be used by customers only for access to food, health care, travel to and from work, and caring for others.

April 1 – COTA began mandatory temperature checks for all employees entering COTA facilities.

March 19 – COTA suspended fares and instructed riders to board buses from the rear doors to keep separated from drivers.

March 16 – COTA’s initial focused service changes reduced the number of bus routes and consolidated service in some areas.

March 1 – COTA implemented the Stop the Spread Campaign, which provided tips on how to prevent the spread of infectious disease.

The first case in a COTA employee was reported on March 28.

COTA has limited each bus to 20 riders and asks riders to observe social distancing. All buses are sanitized multiple times a day and cleaned every 12 hours.

COTA says all of its vehicles are equipped with hand sanitizing dispensers, stocked daily and located at the front of the vehicle.