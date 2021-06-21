There’s still time to receive $100 for getting COVID-19 vaccine through Columbus program

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It’s been one week since Columbus City Council approved the new Vaccine Green Initiative.

City residents can get $100 if they show proof that they received a COVID-19 shot, but what has the response been so far?

The initiative is a first-come, first-serve program, and so far, the Columbus Urban League said it has fielded more than 1,200 calls.

To date, the Urban League said it has 533 completed applications for the Vaccine Green program.

The program allows for roughly 2,500 city residents receive the $100 for proof of vaccination.

It’s an extension of another program to help with the city’s COVID recovery efforts.

Vaccine Green was created to provide funds to help people who haven’t been able to get the vaccine for financial reasons, like not having paid time off from their job or childcare for recovery from any possible vaccine side effects.

There are approximately 2,000 more $100 offers available. Anyone who would like to register for the Vaccine Green Initiative can visit the Columbus Urban League website.