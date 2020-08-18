Green light for sports in Ohio includes band, cheerleading

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — When Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gave the green light for the state’s high school fall sports seasons to proceed, the athletes were not the only ones excited.

“I was really hoping for something like this,” said Owen Moffitt, a member of the Olentangy Liberty High School marching band.

Moffitt and his mother were among the many who watched Gov. DeWine announce the fall sports season would proceed.

“We’ve been trying to take every day one day at a time, and this is something that we can actually look forward to more than one day at a time now that we can actually say ‘we actually have some games that we can go to,’” said parent Tricia Moffitt.

The Olentangy Liberty marching band was selected to perform at the upcoming New Year’s Day Parade, in London. That trip, however, was cancelled due to the pandemic. The band’s competitions were also cancelled. That left many band members concerned that they would miss out on performing at football games.

“For a lot of people this is their main thing that they do for school and it’s a really big part of their lives. So the opportunity to still continue doing this, even though our competition season has unfortunately been canceled by OMEA [Ohio Music Education Association], is just a really big privilege and I’m very excited to experience it,” said Ryann Joseph, a band member.

DeWine said families of band members and cheerleaders would be among the limited spectators allowed at fall sporting events. However, it is up to individual school districts to determine who will be granted admittance.

The Olentangy Liberty football season is scheduled to begin on Aug. 28.