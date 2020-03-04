The Arnold Sports Festival is still happening for some

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Arnold Sports Festival’s competitions are scheduled to begin tomorrow, but many athletes began checking in for their sports on Wednesday.

The check-ins began one day after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the festival’s expo would not open, and sporting events would proceed without spectators due to growing concern about the potential spread of the coronavirus.

Columbus Public Health Commissioner Myshieka Roberts also said athletes from five countries, where the coronavirus is prevalent, will not be allowed to participate.



“All athletes from China, Italy, Japan, Iran, and South Korea will be excluded from participating in the event,” she said.



Health officials are screening the more than 22,000 athletes and organizers say twelve people were turned away.

“First, I was asked about my nationality,” said Gota, a bodybuilder from Japan, through a translating device. “Next I was asked if I was in Japan within two weeks. I arrived yesterday and answered ‘yes.'”

Gota said he was disappointed to learn that he would not be able to compete.

“I spent 24 hours a day, 365 days a year [preparing] for this tournament,” he said.

NBC4 asked officials with Arnold how many athletes were told they could not participate in their events. No answer was received.