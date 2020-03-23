Teachers parade through neighborhood to encourage students

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — Some local students found out just how much their teachers care about them during the COVID19 mandatory home quarantine.

Teachers from Groveport Elementary school lined up in cars and paraded throughout neighborhoods near the school.​ The teachers said they just wanted to remind students that they are not alone. ​Libby Brunner teaches music at the school. She was of a dozen teachers who participated.

“We get to actually see them. Wave to them. Encourage them to keep plugging along with their assignments and just stay positive,” said Brunner. ​ The coronavirus has stopped classes, but not these teachers’ love.​

“It just brings a little extra joy into the week. Just being able to see people interact with each other from a distance it just helps to see smiles and see the faces. Be definitely want to show that important to have the separation but still have the connection in some way just to figure out different ways to be creative and see one another,” said Brunner.

School counselor Kerri Lloyd also sees this as a way to reward the kids for keeping up their grades.​

“They worked so hard last week . With our online learning. We wanted to continue that momentum for them and we wanted to celebrate them and let them know we are here for there and are still thinking about them. We care about them deeply and we miss them,” said Lloyd.