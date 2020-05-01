Taco Bell rolling out at-home taco bar kits

Curbside orders and drive-thrus are the new norm when dining out, but Taco Bell is helping you bring a fiesta back to your home.

The company is rolling out taco bar kits on Friday.

The taco bars will feed a group of six. It includes eight flour tortillas, 12 crunchy taco shells, and six ounces of tortilla chips.

Plus no taco bar would be complete without the seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, refried beans, diced tomatoes, nacho cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, sour cream and hot sauce packets.

The taco bar is available for delivery or you can pick them up at some Taco Bell drive thrus.

The chain says it wanted to have the kits out in time for Cinco de Mayo. The entire package is just $25.