Study: Job loss led to millions without health insurance during COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–There has been a lot of talk about job losses during the coronavirus pandemic. One thing not mentioned nearly as much is the loss of health insurance.

A new study took a look at how Americans were hit. The study was done by the non-partisan consumer group Families U. S. A. It found that nearly five and a half million people lost their health insurance at the height of the pandemic, between February and May.

Read the entire study here: https://familiesusa.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/COV-254_Coverage-Loss_Report_7-14-20.pdf

If you fall into one of the millions of people who lost coverage because of job loss, you can find help at healthcare.gov. THIS LINK provides the information you need to purchase health insurance through the marketplace.

Ohio ranked 10th in the country for the most newly uninsured workers. That total was 139,000 people losing health insurance coverage during the three month time period. California had the most with 689,000 people losing coverage.

One of the biggest concerns was that this happened during a serious health crisis. Uninsured people were less likely to seek treatment for illnesses, like COVID-19, because of concerns about the cost.