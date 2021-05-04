Ohio studies on COVID-19 vaccines for juveniles helping with FDA decision

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Children as young as 12 could soon have access to a coronavirus vaccine.

The FDA is expected to approve the Pfizer shots for agest 12 to 15 sometime over the next week.

Currently, that vaccine has the youngest availability, having been approve for people as young as 16.

Trials have been underway for months to prepare for this approval, with doctors making sure the dosage for adults was also appropriate for younger Americans.

Despite being at a much lower risk for complications or death from COVID-19, doctors said it’s important for the youngest of us to be vaccinated as well.

“Kids do get infected,” said Dr. Octavio Ramilo with Nationwide Children’s Hospital. “The majority, however, don’t get as serious an infection as the older adults and the elderly, but they can get very seriously ill. So we definitely need to protect them by themselves and also, because they have the virus. In our other studies, we found that the amount of virus young children carry in the nose could be higher.”

Some of those vaccine trials on juveniles have been conducted right here in Ohio at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.