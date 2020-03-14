Students leave OSU a month early due to coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University students are moving out more than a month ahead of schedule.

Saturday morning, families helped on-campus students load carts and pack up cars.

Due to coronavirus concerns, the university is extending spring break through next week and moving courses online.

Everyone who can is required to leave the dorms by March 22.

Some students are demanding a partial refund for room and board.

Many say the past week has been a whirlwind.

“I went from thinking we were going back to class on Monday, to thinking we were going to back to class in a month and now realizing we’re never coming back, so it was pretty tough,” OSU sophomore Daniel Rinehart said.

The University released a statement saying in part:

“We understand that there are many questions about details surrounding the transition to virtual instruction, moving out of university housing, financial implications, commencement and other topics. We are working through these important questions and will share information as we have it. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.”

At least 22,000 people have signed an online petition calling for a refund.

OSU students who can’t return home are being allowed to stay on campus.

The dining halls and administrative offices will still be open.