Still at purple: Franklin County remains at level 4 on Ohio’s COVID-19 map

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County remained purple on this week’s map from the state Public Health Advisory System.

Purple is level 4, a sign of severe spread of COVID-19 in the community, and is the highest level on the weekly maps from the Department of Health. Franklin was moved to purple last week and remains the only purple county in the state.

This week, Franklin County met five of the seven indicators in the system, meaning it is eligible to drop down from purple next week. To drop down, a county must meet fewer than six indicators on consecutive weeks.

The six counties surrounding Franklin — Delaware, Licking, Fairfield, Pickaway, Madison and Union — are all at level 3, or red. Statewide, 52 counties are at level 3, 33 are at level 2, and two are level 1.

Franklin County was last at purple during the fall, when a county stay-at-home advisory and a statewide 10 p.m. curfew were in place, in addition to most schools being on fully remote or hybrid learning models. Since then, those efforts were allowed to end with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, and state and local leaders have been putting less of an emphasis on the weekly maps.

Instead, they are looking at vaccination rates in combination with a metric that measures cases per 100,000 people. As of Wednesday, 39% of people in Franklin County had at least started the vaccination process. And it stood at 222.4 cases per 100,000 people, which is the 15th-highest rate in the state.