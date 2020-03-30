Staying mentally healthy while staying at home

In this photo provided by Brett Seidl, Jonathon Seidl sits in his home office in Dallas on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He said he wasn’t worried about the coronavirus despite his anxiety disorder. But that changed. The 33-year-old digital media strategist, who takes medication, said his concern was less about getting sick than about the battering the economy could sustain. Would he be able to feed his family? Would there be a run on food stores? He could not shake his worries. (Brett Seidl via AP)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Stay at home orders came a week ago from Governor Mike DeWine and with the expected peak of hospitalizations and infections to be sometime in April, we may be staying home longer than planned.

There are ways to help stay mentally sound while being couped up for and extended period of time.

“It’s our opportunity to be heroes by staying at home,” explains Mary Fristad Ph.D., with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “I think it’s important to remember why we’re doing this.”

Dr. Fristad is a psychologist with Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and she explained this pandemic is causing anxiety for some people. She also said that staying home can create issues if you don’t take care of yourself physically and mentally.

“Maintaining structure to your day is an important feature,” noted Dr. Fristad. “How can families make a pact to work together to get through this together?”

She reiterates that families need to create a schedule and stick to it. Families need to have personal and family time built into their days. She noted to have “fun” built into your day to reduce stress.

“The more we can keep our stress down the better our immune system is,” she said.

The healthier we are, the better chances we have at fighting off this virus if we do get infected.

“Don’t have your whole life revolve around this [pandemic] even though your whole life has been up and ended,” stated Dr. Fristad.

Lastly, she wants to remind everyone that we’re in this together. This is a global fight we’re in and we can get through this one day at a time.