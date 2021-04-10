State to get COVID-19 vaccines to employers, DeWine says at clinic stop

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Gov. Mike DeWine made his 31st COVID-19 vaccination site stop Saturday at Circleville High School.

After touring the site, he said as of today, about 4 million Ohioans rolled up their sleeves in efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. Though this is a big accomplishment, he said concern is on the rise as COVID-19 cases are trending upwards.

“We have seen our cases for the last two weeks go up, our hospitalizations are going up,” DeWine said.

However, he says we do have a weapon: vaccines.

“Our goal is to now take this vaccine directly to employers so they can have vaccination of people who work for them at the place of employment,” he said. “We’re going to be doing the same thing for schools. It’s very, very important.”

After taking multiple tours of the vaccine sites and speaking to the general public, DeWine said he’s learning people rely on their primary doctors and loved ones to encourage them to get vaccinated.

When asked if he was concerned Franklin County could reach level purple and have a stay-at-home order, he said he knows Ohio is doing better than other states.

“Franklin County could potentially go to level purple, but very well may not,” he said. “We are behind Michigan and we have the benefit of having more time, more weeks, to get shots in arms. That’s what we got to do.”

He said right now, Ohio is in a race to get vaccinated so everyone can have a somewhat normal summer.