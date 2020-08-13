State public advisory keeps three central Ohio counties at Level 3

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Twelve counties out of Ohio’s 88 are currently sitting at red Level 3 on the state’s public health advisory system, including three in central Ohio.

Franklin, Licking, and Fairfield counties remain at Level 3 for meeting the CDC threshold of high incidence of COVID-19, with Gov. Mike DeWine saying the three counties have shown more than 100 new cases of the virus per 100,000 residents over the last week.

According to DeWine, Franklin County had 126 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last week. Those new cases, however, are down from last week, when the county reported 142 cases per 100,000.

Fairfield County reported 114 new cases per 100,000 residents. The governor did not reveal numbers for Licking County, only saying it met CDC guidelines for cases per capita and new cases in non-congregate settings.

Three new counties – Claremont, Brown and Muskingum – saw their level increased from orange Level 2 to red Level 3 over the last week.

Allen and Medina counties saw their levels decreased to orange Level 2 from Level 3 last week.

The nine counties remaining at Level 3 this week are:

  • Cuyahoga
  • Erie
  • Fairfield
  • Franklin
  • Licking
  • Lucas
  • Marion
  • Mercer
  • Montgomery

The Ohio Public Health Advisory System consists of four levels:

  • Level 1 — Yellow — active exposure and spread of COVID-19
  • Level 2 — Orange — increased exposure and spread of COVID-19
  • Level 3 — Red — very high exposure and spread of COVID-19
  • Level 4 — Purple — severe exposure and spread of COVID -19

Since the Ohio Public Health Advisory System was established in July, no county has reached Level 4, the most severe level of COVID-19 spread.

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools