State assists local police with underage alcohol citations, other charges in Columbus, Athens

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Investigative Unit agents assisted Athens and Columbus police over the Halloween weekend to enforce underage alcohol and other laws, resulting in 57 individuals facing 88 charges.

According to a release from the OIU, agents assisting police in Athens, over a two-day period, arrested 37 individuals on 66 charges. The charges include underage prohibitions, fictitious identifications, furnishing alcohol to persons under 21, and marijuana charges.

In Columbus, agents assisted police with underage enforcement of alcohol laws, resulting on 37 arrests and 66 charges including underage alcohol prohibitions, furnishing to underage, and fictious identification. In addition, OIU reports three people were arrested for possessing beer/intoxicating liquor at campus-area bars.

In addition, the OIU issued four citations Saturday for establishments violating the state’s “last call” orders in the fight against COVID-19.

Those establishments were:

The Islander Bar & Grille, Middleburg Heights

Sky Mediterranean Lounge, Parma Heights

Georgjz419 Food & Spirits, Toledo

Chevy’s Bar, Toledo