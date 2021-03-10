State adds mass vaccination clinic at Ohio State’s St. John Arena for next week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A mass vaccination clinic for COVID-19 will open next week at Ohio State’s St. John Arena.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the location, with dates and times, in a news release Wednesday.

The first-dose clinic, using vaccine from Pfizer, will take place March 18-21 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. The second-dose clinic will take place April 8-11 at the same times.

This clinic will have the capacity to administer up to 12,500 first doses and 12,500 second doses of vaccine. The site will be operated by Kroger in cooperation with Franklin County Public Health and Columbus Public Health, the release said.

Ohio State is opening vaccine eligibility to those 50 and older, those with certain medical conditions, and those in certain occupations. Details on how to register for an appointment will be announced in the coming days.

St. John Arena, a sports arena at 410 Woody Hayes Drive, has been used by Ohio State as a socially distanced training facility in recent months. Parking for the clinics will be available in the lot to the north of the arena off of Lane Avenue.

A second mass vaccination clinic is scheduled for the Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

According to the release, the Columbus and Cincinnati clinics are in addition to 15 permanent state mass vaccination clinics and one state-federal mass vaccination clinic.

A total of 50,000 doses will be available at the two clinics. The doses are being reallocated from Ohio’s unused supply that was initially required by the federal government to be set aside for use in long-term care facilities.