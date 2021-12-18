COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The rise in reported COVID-19 cases has doctors in central Ohio worried about what case numbers after the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays will look like.

With more people indoors and some families gathering for the holidays, the potential for the virus to spread is high, especially among those who are unvaccinated.

The latest numbers in Ohio show more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday, along with 434 deaths being reported Friday. The 21-day daily case average now exceeds 7,900, which includes a backlog of cases reported Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of this week.

Saturday’s reported 10,124 new cases is the most the state has seen since January 2021.

On top of that, local hospitals, especially the emergency rooms, are becoming overrun with COVID-19 patients and not enough staff.

Dr. Nicholas Kman, an emergency physician with Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, said that last year, some of the biggest problems the health system faced were not enough PPE or beds for patients.

Now, Kman said the issue is not having enough staff.

“There’s not a lot of space in the hospital, especially the ICUs,” he said. “The staffing of the hospitals is strained, so there may be floors where there’s beds available, but there’s no nurses or doctors to take care of those patients.”

The last week has also been bittersweet for medical staff: on Dec. 14, 2020, the first COVID-19 vaccine was administered.