Spring brings COVID-19 vaccination clinic in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Spring is here and many central Ohioans took advantage of the day Saturday to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

About 150 people ages 40 and up, got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A spokesperson for PrimaryOne Health said they were happy to see people registering early and prioritizing their health in a year of uncertainty.

Thought those people are getting their vaccine, they are still asking central Ohioans to continue to mask up and social distance, especially if traveling during spring break.

“People want to get back out in the world, the world is ready to get back out,” said Cherry Mack, senior processing manager for PrimaryOne Health. “Everybody is read to get moving again. Until this is all over, I recommend that everyone stays safe.”

Though appointments did fill up today, organizers suggest calling your local provider to get scheduled as soon as possible to get your vaccine, and that includes being added to the waitlist.