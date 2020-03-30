Spring breakers who came to Gulf Shores test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Chris Best

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison confirms that a group of spring breakers who visited Gulf Shores has tested positive for COVID-19.

Marc Levicott with University of Wisconsin-Madison Police tells WKRG News 5 that the students started their spring break in Nashville, Tennessee on March 13, then moved their trip down to Gulf Shores on March 16.

When they returned home, multiple students developed symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19.

Most of the students were members of fraternities and sororities. Now the university is asking all students who traveled for Spring Break to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools