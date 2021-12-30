COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Ohio’s hospitalization rates for covid patients continue to hit record highs. According to the Ohio Hospital Association, the Buckeye state has the second-highest number of patients behind New York.

“We had a significant number of patients in the hospital with COVID already and this big surge that’s happened in the last few days has really started to put additional pressure,” said the director of critical care at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Dr. Matthew Exline.

Doctors said there’s no end in sight.

“What we’ve seen over the last year is a lot of caregivers working under these conditions 24/7 – it really has taken a toll on them that has led to departure and has led to that situation of burnout,” said Ohio Hospital Associations John Palmer.

On Thursday, Dec. 30, there were 5,466 people hospitalized with coronavirus disease across the state. That’s one out of every four patients in a hospital, and a 132 percent increase from 60 days ago.

The Ohio National Guard prepares to expand its mission to more hospitals like OSU Wexner Medical Center and doctors are looking forward to the help.