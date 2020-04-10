Special Olympics athlete says “better safe than sorry” about canceled games

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s not a surprise the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has caused the world to come to a screeching halt, including any and all large events.

Major gatherings started getting canceled back in February and now, two months later, they continue to announce event cancellations. The most recent event that’s been canceled is the largest event for Special Olympics in Ohio.

”A bit bummed out, but better safe than sorry,” noted Conner Kennedy, a Special Olympics athlete.

Connor Kennedy has been counting down the days until he can play tennis in the summer games on Ohio State University’s campus.

”I’m pretty good,” said Connor Kennedy. “Last year, I played doubles and we got gold!”

But for him and his peers, their summer sports will take a backseat for now.

“It’s sad for them because it’s something they look forward to every year, but it is in their best interest,” said Conner’s mom, Rebecca Kennedy.

“This is their Disney World that they look forward to each and every year,” explained Chief Operating Officer of the Special Olympics John Wysocki.

But Conner, the 3,000 athletes, volunteers, and coaches will have to wait one more year.

“Ohio State came out last Friday, saying they were closing their campus to all outside events through July 6,” notes Wysocki.

So because there was no location, Special Olympics had to make a decision. Even without its usual location, that wasn’t the only reason the games were canceled.

“Also knowing that they’re at greater risk, generally,” said Wysocki.

“Many of the students have compromised immune systems and underlying diseases,” explained Rebecca Kennedy.

The team with the Special Olympics has been closely watching Gov. Mike DeWine’s orders and knew this was the right thing to do. Now Special Olympics if refocusing its energy.

“That’s what we’re focused on at this point, is to try and maintain the health and fitness of our athlete population,” says Wysocki.

Special Olympics Hilliard has sent things for them to do daily.

Organizers hope the athletes continue to stay active so they can be prepared and look forward to sports in the fall.