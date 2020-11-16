Southwest Licking Schools switching to full-time remote learning as COVID-19 cases increase

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Southwest Licking School District announced Monday it will be switching to full-time remote learning beginning this Thursday.

According to an announcement from Southwest Licking Superintendent Dr. Kasey Perkins, the change is due to staffing issues in connection with rising self-quarantine numbers “as we see a rise in community spread.”

“Students and staff are doing the right things while in school, unfortunately, decisions made outside of the school are impacting many of our students,” Perkins wrote in the announcement.

The last in-person class for high school students will be this Wednesday, Nov. 18; students K-8 will have their last day this Friday, Nov. 20. The at-home learning will begin with two days of asynchronous learning, then begin synchronous, on-line learning two days later (Nov. 23 for high school students; Nov. 30 for K-8 students).

C-TEC students will continue attending C-TEC as scheduled, the announcement said.

Perkins said the decision to return to in-person learning will be shared before the end of the winter break.

“This decision will be made based on staffing and cases within our school community,” Perkins wrote.

For the full announcement and schedule, including information on how to pick up equipment for distance learning, click here.