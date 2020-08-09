South-Western City Schools parents rally for in-person classes this year

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

NBC4 Jobs

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Despite concerns from health officials about the continued spread of COVID-19, parents in Grove City are calling for a traditional start to the school year.

Parents in the South-Western City School District gathered for a rally Sunday afternoon.

The school district is starting the year with remote-learning only, but parents said they should have the option to decide between virtual and in-person instruction.

Parents at the rally are calling for more communication from board members.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools