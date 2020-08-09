South-Western City Schools parents rally for in-person classes this year

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Despite concerns from health officials about the continued spread of COVID-19, parents in Grove City are calling for a traditional start to the school year.

Parents in the South-Western City School District gathered for a rally Sunday afternoon.

The school district is starting the year with remote-learning only, but parents said they should have the option to decide between virtual and in-person instruction.

Parents at the rally are calling for more communication from board members.