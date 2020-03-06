Sorry, Tito’s Vodka says it doesn’t meet the CDC’s requirements for homemade hand sanitizer

AUSTIN (KRON) – Following news of a hand sanitizer shortage nationwide amid the growing coronavirus outbreak, many outlets are advising the masses to make their own hand sanitizer instead.

After this recommendation of DIY hand sanitizer, there’s been a surge of articles online touting how you can make your own at home.

Apparently, all you need is vodka and rubbing alcohol, plus a few other things.

But keep in mind that not all vodka is created equal.

Austin-based Tito’s Vodka has apparently spent the last 24 hours informing people on social media that its spirits do not contain high enough concentrations of alcohol to properly ward off germs, Dallas News reports.

“Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC,” Tito’s Vodka tweeted.

Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/DtpfsAHZKJ — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 5, 2020

Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/QNEFOXxYPQ — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 5, 2020

Searches for how to make your hand sanitizer surged amid news of a hand sanitizer shortage as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread globally.

The CDC does acknowledge that you can use hand sanitizers that contain at least 60% alcohol, but health officials said the number one way you can protect yourself from the coronavirus is by washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Latest Stories: