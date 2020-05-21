Some Ohio restaurant owners choosing to stay closed as a safety precaution

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Restaurants have been waiting to reopen their indoor dining rooms to the community but there are some that have chosen not to open just yet.

“We sat down and we were trying to put our heads together and see what the best scenario was and we were thinking, you know to open right away didn’t make sense to us.”

Jacob Hough and Patrick Marker own the restaurant Alqueria in Victorian Village. They closed in March like most other establishments but they decided to wait to reopen.

“Were a year into it as new owners and we wanted to see how they responded and acted and we didn’t know how the guests were going to react to it as well,” explained Hough “Making sure we had a good system in play and we figured waiting a little longer makes it easier for us to digest everything.”

“We wanted to kind of let some of the others forge that path and learn from the things they’ve decided,” noted Marker.

They will wait and see how the first wave of patrons do and how the restaurants respond before they open in June. Marker and Hough say they will take the employees temperatures daily, everyone will wear masks plus they removed tables for social distancing and of course will have intense sanitation and cleaning in the building.

Marker says they were lucky to have a rainy-day fund to allow them to stay closed a little longer but time is ticking. They know that if they have to close again, for whatever reason, it may be the last time.

“Everyone making the best decisions for themselves and doing what they need to do.”

Alqueria is still doing takeout orders until June 1. They hope to continue to do take out once they open the dining room.

A few doors down, The Bottle Shop will also not reopen immediately.



“To think if we can’t keep people safe, we would rather not be open,” explained owner, Barbara Reynolds.



The Bottle Shop is known for their hand-crafted cocktails, cozy atmosphere and take out beer and liquor.

“When you’re going to a bar, you’re going to be social so how do you keep that safe? It’s a good question.”



That’s something Reynolds says she’s working on right now with her husband. They used this down time to redo their floors and take time to make a plan on reopening when the time is right.

“We are rethinking all of our systems in a way that is the most safe. First in June we may open the retail side for a limited amount of hours and go from there to maybe opening the patio and eventually inside again,” noted Reynold. “Those are the phases we’re thinking of.”

John Barker, President of the Ohio Restaurant Association, says about 10% of Ohio restaurants will choose to stay closed a little longer.

“It’s going to require people to have those new operating plans and some people can do it faster than others,” noted Barker. “It’s a big deal; you have to operate very differently. Think about it, everyone has to wear a face covering, there has to be social distancing and sanitizing.”

Barker says in a few weeks we will truly know the impact these changes are making on our local restaurants. He says that operating at half capacity isn’t enough to sustain these establishments. He says most will be pushing takeout and delivery as well to make up for the lost business. The Ohio Restaurant Association has resources to help make this transition easier for our owners as well. He says with the data from other states that have already opened up, they have seen a demand for dining and people are ready to get out there.

“We also can look at other states who have reopened for some guide and what we’re seeing is that there was demand.”