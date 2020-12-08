Small gatherings fuel coronavirus surge

Coronavirus

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) As COVID-19 infections continue to set new records, health officials are issuing another dire warning.

“You have got assume at this point, that there’s so much virus going on in this country, that anybody you walk past, whether it’s outside or inside, there’s a good likelihood they’re infected,” says Dr. Peter Hotez, director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Doctors say the current surge in infections is being fueled by small gatherings.

The nation is beginning to feel the effects of Thanksgiving travel, with Hanukkah and Christmas just weeks away.

“I get it, I want to see my family but this is hugely problematic and if people do in fact travel and see people outside of their homes, it’s setting us up for a very dark winter to come,” warns Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider of California Pacific Medical Center. 

While vaccines are on the way, widespread distribution is still months away.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/36TjU9M

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools