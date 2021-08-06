Should I wear a mask in central Ohio? Pickaway County joins Fairfield for having high transmission

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Pickaway joined Fairfield County on Friday for having a high level of community transmission of COVID-19 as determined by the CDC.
High, or red, is the highest of four levels of transmission. For any county with substantial or high transmission, it recommends all people, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, wear a mask in indoor public settings.
In addition to Pickaway and Fairfield counties, these central Ohio counties have high transmission:
- Crawford
- Knox
- Marion
- Morrow
These central Ohio counties have substantial transmission:
- Coshocton
- Guernsey
- Fayette
- Franklin
- Hardin
- Hocking
- Madison
- Muskingum
- Perry
- Pickaway
- Pike
- Ross
- Union
The CDC updates the level of transmission daily.