Should I wear a mask in central Ohio? Pickaway County joins Fairfield for having high transmission

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Pickaway joined Fairfield County on Friday for having a high level of community transmission of COVID-19 as determined by the CDC.

High, or red, is the highest of four levels of transmission. For any county with substantial or high transmission, it recommends all people, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, wear a mask in indoor public settings.

In addition to Pickaway and Fairfield counties, these central Ohio counties have high transmission:

Crawford

Knox

Marion

Morrow

These central Ohio counties have substantial transmission:

Coshocton

Guernsey

Fayette

Franklin

Hardin

Hocking

Madison

Muskingum

Perry

Pickaway

Pike

Ross

Union

The CDC updates the level of transmission daily.