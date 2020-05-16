Short North bar makes changes following complaints of overcrowding on first day of reopening

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Short North bar is making some changes after complaints were filed against it on the first day patios were allowed open.

According to Columbus Public Health, complaints were filed about Standard Hall after crowds that were seen there Friday.

The bar has since worked with health officials, police, and fire.

On Saturday afternoon, most tables on the patio were full.

According to the bar, there are 45 tables and they are all six feet apart.

He said the crowd size is similar to what it was Friday night, but on Saturday, people are being told they have to stay at their table and cannot walk around.

In a video shot Friday just before 9 p.m., people can be seen standing and moving around with their drinks.

Columbus Public Health said it did get complaints about Standard Hall Friday.

Video shot Saturday afternoon shows most groups sitting at tables as opposed to walking around.

In addition to other health rules posted at the bar, owner Chris Corso said they are also now telling people they can’t be walking around.

He said this is really the only way they can make sure groups are social distancing here.

“As long as you tell people what the deal is, most have not had a problem with it,” Corso said. “So last night was just a learning experience and I think it’s going great today and it will continue to”

Columbus Public Health has been going around Saturday checking on restaurants and bars, leading to 23 investigations around the city, including at Standard, a spokesperson said. She added all the places have been in compliance.