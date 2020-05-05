Shop and donate when Polaris Fashion Place reopens next week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Polaris Fashion Place (PFP) announced Tuesday it will reopen its doors on May 12.

A news release notes that individual stores’ hours within the shopping center will vary and guests should call ahead to verify store hours. As for the center as a whole, its reopening date is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12th with hours of Monday-Saturday 11:00AM-7:00PM and Sunday 12:00PM-6:00PM.

Due to COVID-19, the PFP’s code of Code of Conduct has implemented social distancing guidelines:

Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people.

Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover is recommended.

Do not gather in groups.

Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies.

Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19.

While customers and vendors participate with the guidelines, the release says that PFP will disinfect and clean multiple times daily, especially areas most susceptible to the spread of germs.

“We are inspired by the resilience of our community and look forward to safely welcoming back our guests,” said Tamra Bower, General Manager at Polaris Fashion Place in the news release. “We will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to do all we can in order to contribute to the containment, treatment and prevention of COVID-19.”

Get Involved

To highlight PFP’s commitment to supporting the local community, it has partnered with the American Red Cross and Salvation Army. The shopping center is encouraging people to participate in donations to each organization. To sign up for donating blood, go to polarishfashionplace.com. To get involved with donating to the Salvation Army, you may deliver non-perishable food items and toiletries in the Food Hall Monday thorugh Sunday from 12 PM to 5 PM.