Shake on it? not anymore!

Coronavirus

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(KGW)  The spread of COVID- 19 coronavirus is changing the way many people greet each other.  

People are getting creative to avoid hand-in-hand contact. Some have turned to tapping toes, bumping elbows and fists, bowing and nodding in lieu of shaking hands.

To some, cautiously avoiding handshakes comes at the cost of expressing manners and respect. Many feel those things are lost when people avoid shaking hands.

“I’m going to shake because that’s the kind of business we’re in,” says John Helmer III, owner of Portland, Oregon’s John Helmer Haberdasher. Helmer’s father and grandfather built the century-old business on thousands of handshakes and what they represent.

“We’re in a real people business so it’s just natural to come in and shake the person’s hand,” Helmer says. “With our new reality, it makes it a little more difficult.”

Read more NBC News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools