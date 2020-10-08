Several central Ohio counties move to red in latest coronavirus advisory map, 18 total in the state

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Multiple counties in central Ohio have moved to red in the latest coronavirus advisory map released by the state.

Fayette, Madison, Marion, Pike and Ross counties have are now all level 3 in the latest map released by the Ohio Department of Health.

A total of 18 counties are now red, which includes:

Ashland

Butler

Fayette

Hamilton

Lawrence

Madison

Mahoning

Marion

Mercer

Montgomery

Muskingum

Pike

Portage

Putnam

Richland

Ross

Scioto

Trumbull

DeWine says the amount of red counties is the highest since July 23, and this is the most orange counties since the state began releasing the map, with 58 at level 2.

Here are Ohio's Level 3 and High Incidence Counties. pic.twitter.com/4K76W3ym2f — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 8, 2020

“In half of our new red counties, there are outbreaks related to funerals or weddings. In one example, there was a wedding where two grandfathers died due to COVID. Examples like these are absolutely heartbreaking,” said DeWine.

DeWine also said the positivity rate in the state is increasing. Ohio’s positivity rate has jumped to 3.9% and the 7-day rolling average is 3.3%.

“This reflects the ongoing increasing trend of virus spread that we are seeing throughout the state. These numbers are not good,” stated DeWine.

Fayette, Madison and Marion counties are also in the top 20 of the state for occurrence as well.

Top 20 Ohio Counties by Highest Occurrence ⬇ pic.twitter.com/RN8M2dTRyQ — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 8, 2020