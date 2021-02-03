Seven states on Ohio’s latest travel advisory list

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Seven states are listed on the latest Ohio travel advisory released Wednesday.

The travel advisory advises people not to travel to those states, or if they do, to quarantine for 14 days after returning.

States are listed if they show a positivity rate for COVID-19 of 15 percent or higher. That rate dropped to 10 percent this week in Ohio, down from 12 percent.

Last week’s advisory included 12 states. Alabama, Oklahoma, Utah, Arkansas, and Virginia were removed from this week’s advisory.

Pennsylvania 33.1% Idaho 25.0% Iowa 25.0% Kansas 25.0% Mississippi 23.1% South Dakota 20.1% Texas 16.4%

The state’s advisory notes that Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Wyoming have experienced reporting irregularities with the total number of tests performed this past week, which means Ohio was not able to calculate an accurate positivity rate.