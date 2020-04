A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Knox County Health Department has tested for COVID-19 over 70 people with seven positive, 51 negative and 11 pending results as of Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Health officials state they will continue to keep the public informed with COVID-19 updates.

The Health Commissioner will give her updates Mondays and Fridays at noon on Facebook Live.