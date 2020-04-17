Seven commutations granted to Ohio prisoners, 84 denied

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he’s granting seven commutations to prisoners and denying 84.

As of Thursday, 489 Ohio inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and four have died with all four coming at the Pickaway Correctional Institution.

“We get hundreds of requests coming directly out of prisons and many of them are from people who are in for some very, very serious offenses,” DeWine said.

Two weeks ago, DeWine laid out a plan to release some state prison inmates early to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the state’s correctional facilities.

“Whenever we have a gathering of people during this coronavirus crisis, we worry about it,” DeWine said. “And so prisons are, by their nature, are a gathering of a number of people.”

On April 7, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction identified 167 inmates who meet the criteria for the early release. Those who have 90 days or less to serve are eligible, but there are many restrictions in place for who can get released early.

Inmates who have committed the following crimes are not eligible for early release:

Sex offenders

Homicide-related offenses

Kidnapping

Abduction

Ethnic intimidation

Making terroristic threats

Domestic violence

In addition, inmates who fall under the following criteria will not be eligible:

Denied judicial release in the past

Had prior incarcerations in Ohio

Are not interstate offenders

Have warrants or detainers

Those who have serious prison rule violations.

As governor, DeWine does not have the power to immediately release prisoners. However, a state law does allow the director of the Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections alert a state committee, the Correctional Institution Inspection Committee, to an overcrowding emergency and recommend certain inmates be released, which is how the state is going to requests the emergency releases.

DeWine does have the ability to commute sentences; however, those require a 60-day notice to judges, prosecutors, and victims.

To that end, DeWine is requesting the cases involving the selected inmates waive that notice and allow the cases proceed directly to the parole board.

Vicitms will still be given notice and will be able to make a statement to the parole board.