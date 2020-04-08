Setup continues as crews turn Columbus convention center into coronavirus overflow hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Photos from inside the Greater Columbus Convention Center show crews working to turn the center into an overflow hospital to treat COVID-19 coronavirus patients should the need arise.

Crews are installing partitions and curtains and power supply boxes.

If and when Ohio sees a surge in COVID-19 cases, experts said patients who are too sick to go home, but not sick enough for the hospital, may be treated at the convention center.

Health leaders said there is enough space there to treat about 1,100 patients.

