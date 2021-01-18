Senior living facility residents receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Getting COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of our most vulnerable residents continues to be a priority across the state and the country.

Some senior living facility residents are now completely vaccinated after getting their second doses.

Peggy Bartleson and Stan Sutton are more hopeful than they were about a month ago after they’ve both received their second and final doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Going forward, I don’t have the fear that I did before of contracting COVID because of the effects it can have on an older person,” Bartleson said.

Both Bartleson and Sutton live at Wesley Woods in New Albany. While doctors said the second dose can bring stronger reactions than the first, both got their second shots a few days ago and said aside from a little soreness in their arms, they haven’t had any problems.

“Actually, that was even smoother than the first one,” Bartleson said.

“I’ve been hit in the arm by friends, ‘Hey, hey, hey’ boom,” Sutton added. “It was a lot more painful than the after effects of the shot.”

Sutton has two children and four grandchildren, and he hasn’t seen them in person in many, many months. The same holds true for Bartleson and her two children and two grandchildren.

“Boy, have I missed the hugs,” Bartleson said.

“Normally get together at Christmas, between the holidays,” Sutton said. “Just weren’t able to do that at all this year and that’s been a big miss.”

Given how hard they’ve been hit by the pandemic and older populations being more vulnerable, continuing care communities have been prioritized for the vaccine.

Sutton and Bartleson consider themselves fortunate as they’ve heard about the challenges of getting the vaccine publicly.

Both are encouraging others to take advantage of the opportunity when it comes along for them.

“Protect yourself, protect your family, protect everyone else,” Sutton said.

Visitors are still not allowed at Wesley Woods as well as at many other continuing care communities. Residents hope as more and more people get vaccinated, they get closer to being able to see their loved ones in person again.

Wesley Woods staff said that most of the residents who were eligible for the vaccine chose to get it.